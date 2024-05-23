Bacteria bloom in Middlesex County lake prompts warning from health officials

NATICK, Mass. — Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, officials are warning residents of unsafe bacteria levels in a Middlesex County lake.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says a cyanobacteria bloom was found in the Middle Pond portion of Lake Cochituate in Natick on Thursday.

Cyanobacteria in large groups can turn the waterbody bright green or blue-green while forming surface scum which can extend several inches below the waters surface, according to the Department of Health.

The public is urged to stay away from the water and pet owners are warned not to allow their animals to ingest any contaminated lake water.

“The waterbody will be retested until cyanobacteria levels are within acceptable limits,” DCR said in a press release.

Anyone with questions regarding cyanobacteria blooms can contact the Department of Health at (617) 624-5757.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

