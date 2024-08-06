Ayer town officials urging Governor Healey to declare public health emergency to save hospital

AYER, Mass. — Ayer Town officials are expected to pass a resolution at a special Select Board meeting Tuesday night, urging Governor Maura Healey to declare a Public Health Emergency in the Nashoba Valley.

The Nashoba Valley Medical Center (NVMC), a regional hospital serving 16 communities, is set to close on August 31.

With the deadline fast approaching, Ayer Town Manager Robert Pontbriand said the Select Board is asking the state to use emergency funding to keep NVMC open past the deadline.

“Closure is not a viable option. We need to save this hospital and keep it operational,” Pontbriand said.

NVMC is one of two Massachusetts hospitals (the other being Carney Hospital in Dorchester) scheduled to close because their cash-strapped owner, Steward Health Care, could not find a qualified buyer for it.

The sudden closure of the sixty-year-old NVMC has left many in this Central Massachusetts community stunned.

“It’s like somebody pulled the plug one day it’s a sad situation,” said Doug Allen of Ayer.

Bruce Brockelman, another Ayer resident said, “There’s people that’s living on the edge with their finances. It’s really difficult for people. And the people that own these facilities and stuff, they don’t really care about the small people, they’re in it for a buck.”

First responders are concerned if the hospital closes it will take up to 45 minutes to transport patients to other hospitals.

Right now, it’s no more than 15 minutes.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure at least along the state levels, is that they understand that this is a big part of the Nashoba Valley area here,” said Ayer Fire Chief Timothy Johnston.

Town Manager Pontbriand is hoping Governor Healey will personally visit the area and see the impact NVMC’s closing will have on the community.

“Our fear is decisions are being made in Boston, in an office building, looking at metrics and statistics. And not looking at the realities out here,” said Pontbriand.

In a statement, the Healey Administration said, “Carney and Nashoba Valley did not receive qualified bids. Our focus is on supporting patients, clinicians and staff through this transition, and doing everything in our power to get Steward to finalize deals to save the remaining hospitals.”

