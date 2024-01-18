Middlesex County

Accused armed robbery suspect sought by Cambridge Police

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

CambridgeSide armed robbery 9_22_23 (Cambridge Police Department)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a suspect they say committed an armed robbery at a business in the city last year.

According to Cambridge Police, the man pictured is wanted for robbing a business in CambridgeSide with a weapon on September 22, 2023.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Cambridge Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously at 617-349-9151 or online here.

