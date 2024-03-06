74-year-old woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Chelmsford, police say

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious pedestrian crash in Chelmsford that occurred Tuesday night.

Chelmsford Police say the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and School Street.

According to investigators, an 18-year-old male driving a gray Ford Edge hit a 74-year-old Chelmsford woman. The victim reportedly sustained “significant head trauma” and was rushed by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

The 18-year-old driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement, according to police.

It is unclear if he will face any charges at this time. It is also unclear whether or not the victim was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Chelmsford Accident Reconstruction team.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

