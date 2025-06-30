Middleboro man to be arraigned on murder charge in stabbing death of mother’s boyfriend

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Middleboro man accused of stabbing his mother’s boyfriend to death over the weekend is expected to face a judge on Monday.

Andrew Horsman, 41, is slated to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 66-year-old Paul Pomerleau, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Middleboro Police Chief Robert Ferreira.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls for a report of a fight and a stabbing at 19 Fariview Street in Middleboro around 8 p.m. Saturday found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, Cruz and Ferreira said.

The victim, later identified as Pomerleau, was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jeff Burr, who lives nearby, told Boston 25 that he knew the victim for more than 30 years.

“Paul was a great guy, he really was like I said before, he’s like a gentle giant, you know, he’d do anything for you, he really would,” Burr said, “He’d give you the shirt off his back.”

Witness interviews helped police identify Horsman as the suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said Pomerleau was in a long-term relationship with Horsman’s mother and that an argument led to the stabbing.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

