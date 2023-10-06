MGH doctor of 38 years honored during final shift

BOSTON — A career that began at Mass General Hospital in 1985 came to a close with applause Friday.

Doctor Sonia Lewin received a “clap out” after her final shift at Mass General Hospital for Children.

She spent the last few years working alongside her daughter, also a doctor.

Dr. Lwein plans to spend retirement cycling across Europe and the Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire.

