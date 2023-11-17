Methuen man arrested in connection to armed robbery, kidnapping in Salem, NH

SALEM, NH — A Methuen man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery and kidnapping in Salem, New Hampshire in September.

Nelson Perez, 58, was arrested in Katy, Texas, and is being held pending his arraignment and extradition to New Hampshire, officials announced Friday.

On Wednesday, September 27 around 12:12 p.m. officers responded to the Loan Max at 522 South Broadway for reports of a robbery. Upon arrival police found two employees tied up and the suspect fled the scene and stole cash, police say.

After multiple search warrants, police were able to identify Perez and secure an arrest warrant, according to Salem police.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Salem Police Det. Joshua Dempsey at (603) 893-1911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

