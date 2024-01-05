Merrimack Valley battering down the hatches ahead of weekend nor’easter

LAWRENCE, Mass — The rush is on to stock up for the storm, especially in the Merrimack Valley.

A day before the snow, steam rises from the Merrimack River on a frigid day as this area braces for predicted jackpot snow totals of half a foot or more.

“Yeah I like the snow but I just need to be careful driving,” said Marta Flamenco from Lawrence.

Shoppers are packing supermarkets getting the essentials and more before they’re snowed in.

“Yeah, I have to get ready for the storm,” said Sue Zaragosa from Lawrence.

She’s not alone. Shopping cart after shopping cart was filled to the brim.

And she says she braved a packed store to get what she needed.

“It is really bad there’s a lot of people in there. You kind of like tremble to go in,” said Zaragosa.

In Andover, the town provides sand and salt for residents at the DPW. All you do is show up. they have a shovel, you just grab a bag and start filling.

Plows across the Merrimack Valley are on stand-by by and DPW crews are gearing up for the big storm in more than a year.

Back at the supermarket, customers continued stocking up some even excited after not seeing an old New England snowstorm.

“I love the snow. Yes I miss the snow we need to have that yeah,” said Zaragosa.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group