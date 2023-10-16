‘Memories they’ll have forever:’ 9-year-old battling cancer receives dream trip from Make-A-Wish

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. — A nine-year-old Massachusetts boy who is bravely battling cancer had the red carpet treatment on Sunday when his biggest wish was granted.

Luke, who is from South Easton and loves video games, especially Mario Bros., arrived with his family at The Learning Experience, an early education academy, to preschoolers and their families cheering him on as he pulled a golden ticket from a pinata.

Luke was told The Learning Center and Make-A-Wish will be sending him to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood next month.

“We’re just super excited,” Luke’s mother Katherine Silvia said. “And we’re so happy that we’re able to have this experience and that he’s feeling well enough to go.”

Luke, who called the surprise “awesome,” was treated to presents and played video games between Mario and Luigi in a gaming truck Sunday afternoon.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island has granted more than 10,000 wishes for children with serious illnesses over the last 40 years, said Mariama Sano, Senior Manager of Corporate and Community Partnerships for Make-A-Wish.

“Wishes are an integral part of the medical journey,” Sano said. “It provides hope, it provides joy, it builds momentum and gives our kids something to look forward to during challenging times.”

Last year, The Learning Experience raised $2.4 million nationally for Make-A-Wish.

“It’s so heartwarming to know we have been able to make a difference in these children and their families’ lives,” said Shannon Doherty, franchise regional manager for The Learning Experience. “They get to escape their everyday routines that they may be going to. Where they get to go off to a place of fantasy and fun and just experience a wonderful time, and it’s memories they’ll have forever.”

