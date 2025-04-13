CONCORD, Mass. — To celebrate the opening of the brand new Minutemen Surprise Trail, boys and girls of Scouting Boston broke in the new walking trail.

Members of the Scouting Boston Youth take part in the Concord 250 celebration

The official first hike at Minutemen’s Surprise Trail is a part of the scouting activity for Concord 250: the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Old North Bridge in Concord, Massachusetts.

Scouting Boston is set to have over 100 scouts participate in the upcoming celebration. Throughout the week leading up, scouts will engage in several historical events to teach them the history of the Revolutionary War.

Next weekend, scouts from across the commonwealth will be camping in Concord and marching in the “Shot Heard Around the World” Parade on April 19. While marching, scouts will be displaying the flag of the sovereign states that were around back in 1775.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

