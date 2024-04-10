Medical helicopter lands on I-495 in Berlin following serious truck crash

BERLIN, Mass — A medical helicopter landed on Interstate 495 in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon following a serious rollover crash involving a box truck, officials said.

The truck rolled over on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 67.3 before 2 p.m., leading to the closure of all travel lanes, according to MassDOT.

Video from the scene showed traffic at a standstill and debris scattered across the highway as the helicopter flew in to transport the driver.

Crash in Berlin (Credit: Robert Morrell)

There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition.

The right lane was reopened around 2:15 p.m. but MassDOT warned of major delays in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

