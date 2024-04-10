Medical helicopter lands on I-495 in Berlin following serious truck crash

BERLIN, Mass — A medical helicopter landed on Interstate 495 in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon following a serious rollover crash involving a box truck, officials said.
The truck rolled over on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 67.3 before 2 p.m., leading to the closure of all travel lanes, according to MassDOT.
Video from the scene showed traffic at a standstill and debris scattered across the highway as the helicopter flew in to transport the driver.
There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition.
The right lane was reopened around 2:15 p.m. but MassDOT warned of major delays in the area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
