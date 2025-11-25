Medford students give out over 100 Thanksgiving baskets

Middle schoolers in Medford put the season of giving into action on Tuesday.

Students at Andrews Middle School created baskets filled with everything needed to make a Thanksgiving meal.

They also included gift cards to local bakeries and grocery stores, along with fresh pies, plates, and even tablecloths.

In total, the students raised $6000 to assemble the baskets for community members in need. Staff told Boston 25 News the project helps students see what it means and how it feels to give back.

“They love to help out and give back and it’s actually refreshing to see younger kids be able to do this each year,” instructional tutor Melanie North said.

This is the fifth year of this giveaway. The first year, 33 baskets were made. This year students tripled that, putting together more than 140.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

