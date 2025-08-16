Medford police searching for missing 29-year-old man with mental health concerns

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who may be in need of support due to known mental health concerns.

Jason Compere was last seen around 10 a.m. on August 15 in the area of Fulton Street near Carr Park. He was wearing a white T-shirt with a flower graphic, gray sweatpants, and may have been riding a bicycle.

Jason is described as being 6′3″, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are urging anyone with information about Jason’s whereabouts to contact the Medford Police Department at 781-395-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

