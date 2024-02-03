Medford police investigating suspicious device found near Condon Shell

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are investigating a suspicious device found near the Condon Shell on Saturday afternoon.

Police have not revealed specific details regarding the device, and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad are also on the scene investigating.

Police ask everyone to refrain from the area until further notice.

Boston 25 has a news crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

