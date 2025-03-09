Medford dog reunited with owner after running loose on I-93

MEDFORD, Mass. — A Medford dog named Roxy was reunited with her owner after running loose on I-93.

On Friday morning, Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a loose dog on the highway. Trooper Finigan along with the help of six other troopers chased Roxy for miles, working against traffic to ensure her safety.

“I can’t thank the Massachusetts State Police enough for rescuing Roxy from such a dangerous situation,” said her owner, Alec Nazzaro. “It was terrifying, but their quick response and care brought her back home safely. We’re so grateful!”

Trooper Reunites Dog with Owners in Medford



This morning, Trooper Finigan from the Medford Barracks responded to a loose dog on I93S in Medford. Troopers chased the dog for miles against traffic and were able to safely reunite the dog, "Roxy", with her family. pic.twitter.com/nr2akx7QxD — Massachusetts State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 7, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

