MBTA: Plan to repair tracks, lift speed restrictions would deploy closures across 4 subway lines

BOSTON — Taking aim at an issue that has plagued service for eight months, MBTA General Manager Phil Eng on Thursday rolled out a comprehensive plan to repair tracks across the system and lift all speed restrictions by the end of 2024.

The proposal would deploy nearly two dozen multi-day closures of segments on each of the four subway lines over the next 13 months, ranging in duration from four days to 21 days.

“By restoring our tracks, we are addressing the root causes of the speed restrictions that have accumulated over decades,” Eng said. “Our efforts to rebuild track infrastructure across the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines will improve train speeds substantially, reduce delays and disruptions, enhance safety, and deliver timely, reliable, and consistent service for riders. Our team is deeply committed to seeing this through and we thank the public for their patience as we move the T forward. We will have a robust open house schedule to ensure the public has an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the various projects throughout the year.”

Implementing that many closures would represent an unprecedented level of disruption, but it also reflects far more advance notice than MBTA officials have provided to riders in recent years and puts an estimated endpoint on the stretches of slow travel that have hamstrung travel.

Eng and Sam Zhou, the T’s chief engineer, unveiled the MBTA’s “Track Improvement Program 2023-2024,” which aims to increase train speeds, reduce delays and disruptions, improve safety, and deliver reliable and consistent service by rebuilding track infrastructure across the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines.

As of this week, Eng said there were 66 speed restrictions along the Red Line, 42 on the Orange Line, 14 on the Blue Line, and 69 on the Green Line.

Altogether, the plan involves 19 days of proposed diversions in November and December, then 188 days of proposed diversions in 2024 to lift all speed restrictions that currently blanket about 23 percent of the system.

Speed restrictions are limitations on the speed at which trains can travel to ensure the safety of riders and workers.

MBTA modeling estimates that work would eliminate a total of 86 minutes of current delays across all four lines.

Paraphrasing Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Eng said the plan trades “short-term pain for long-term wins.”

“This is about us tackling work in a new way of doing business, doing it most efficiently, getting it done,” Eng told the MBTA Board of Directors’ Safety, Health and Environment Subcommittee.

The tentative 2023 Construction Work Schedule is as follows:

On the Green Line: North Station to Kenmore/Heath Street, Babcock Street November 27, 2023 - December 5, 2023 Riverside to Kenmore December 11, 2023 - December 20, 2023

The tentative 2024 Construction Work Schedule is as follows:

On the Red Line: Alewife to Harvard February 5 - February 13, 2024 Park Street to JFK/UMass May 1, 2024 - May 8, 2024 Alewife to Kendall/MIT July 8, 2024 - July 23, 2024 JFK/UMass to Braintree September 3, 2024 - September 18, 2024 Kendall/MIT to Broadway October 15, 2024 - October 20, 2024 Broadway to North Quincy December 1, 2024 - December 6, 2024 Harvard to Park Street December 14, 2024 - December 19, 2024

On the Orange Line: Haymarket to Jackson Square March 18, 2024 - March 21, 2024 Sullivan Square to Back Bay May 28, 2024 - June 6, 2024 Wellington to North Station July 20, 2024 - July 27, 2024 Oak Grove to North Station August 17, 2024 - August 22, 2024 Back Bay to Forest Hills September 25, 2024 - October 5, 2024

On the Green Line: North Station to Lechmere November 12, 2024 - November 25, 2024 North Station to Kenmore, Heath Street, Babcock Street January 3, 2024 - January 12, 2024 Copley to St. Mary’s, Babcock Street, Brookline Hills February 20, 2024 - March 8, 2024 Boston College to Kenmore July 31, 2024 - August 9, 2024 Cleveland Circle to St. Mary’s October 28, 2024 - November 2, 2024

On the Blue Line: Airport to Wonderland April 9, 2024 - April 12, 2024 Bowdoin to Airport After Revenue Service Construction Work (Night Orders)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

