MBTA investigation underway after corroded bracket falls onto Commuter Rail platform at Back Bay

BOSTON — An MBTA investigation is underway after a piece of corroded bracket reportedly fell onto a Commuter Rail platform at Back Bay station.

“There were no injuries associated with the bracket, and MBTA bridge inspectors promptly assessed the area. We are currently investigating the cause to inform future preventative maintenance efforts and ensure passenger and employee safety,” the MBTA said in a statement on Friday.

@MBTA hey this big piece of metal structure just fell off the ceiling of Track 3 in Back Bay station pic.twitter.com/8fq8NDLhmj — Nathan K (🌯,🦑) (@natokast) May 3, 2024

Keolis and MBTA staff responded to investigate and assess the area. The debris was cleaned from the platform and MBTA bridge inspectors deemed the area to be safe for passengers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

