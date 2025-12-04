MBTA Green Line shutdown hits small businesses during crucial holiday shopping season

The MBTA is shutting down the Green Line for two weeks during the heart of the holiday season, which is leaving some Boston business owners concerned about foot traffic during what is normally their busiest time of year.

Jasmiae Li and Emre Hatipoglu are both running their small businesses out of the booths at the intersection of Washington and Summer Streets in Downtown Crossing. They said they were hoping this holiday shopping season would turn out to be their best yet. However, with the closure of the green line, they worry fthat oot traffic won’t be the same.

“It’s a really bad time because it’s the busiest season,” Hatipoglu said. “It’s going to be probably very slow. It’s already too slow for us.”

Starting on Dec. 8 and running through Dec. 22, the MBTA is shutting down service from North Station all the way to Heath Street.

Riders said they understand the need for maintenance, but think this was just bad timing.

“With the green line being down, everyone’s going to be in trouble. How are we going to get around? Wait for these shuttle buses?” Shean Moore questioned. “A lot of these businesses depend on [the T] this time of year.”

“It can be a little bit of an inconvenience,” Richard Andre said. “With all the shops there and, I mean, no where to park really.”

However, for Wendy Schwartz, she said as long as the MBTA is offering an alternate service, she doesn’t mind.

“If they’re doing that accurately and properly, that needs to be done because I’m sure they need to fix things,” Schwartz reasoned.

Schwartz is right. Crews will be working to replace aging infrastructure and install new safety systems, and while they do so, the T will be rolling out shuttle buses to compensate.

The MBTA explained the reason they chose this two-week stretch in the middle of December is because that’s when college students will be away on winter break.

