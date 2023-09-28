MBTA GM briefs Board of Directors after recent near misses and Green Line extension slow zones

BOSTON — The MBTA General Manager is answering questions about more problems on the tracks, including the new tracks for the Green Line extension. Slow zones were recently announced on the newest stretch of the Green Line, where at some points it’s just as fast to walk as it is to get on the train.

People who ride the T always seem to have a nightmare story. “The T was down and they made us take busses and the busses were really, really late so that was very frustrating,” said a rider.

Riders say they are counting on the new management to deliver reliability. “It’s an inconsistency. I think even if it were slow but consistent,” another rider said.

General Manager Phillip Eng gave his first report to the Board of Directors since two near misses near Harvard Square this month. “The good thing is that the employees reported it. That is important for us. We want transparency. We understand how difficult that is to cover it publicly but we also know that is important for us to identify where we need to continue to improve,” explained Eng.

The GM also reacted to the recent slow zones put into place on the newest stretch of the system — The Green Line Extension. The T says the brand-new tracks somehow narrowed in recent months. “As we look into the occurrences we need to understand where we were when we turned on the service and dive deep into the different inspections that took place,” said Eng. “It is not typical but I would not say it is not impossible a the same time not typical.”

The Federal Transit Administration also sent a new immediate action order — mandating quicker reporting of incidents and providing detailed reports. “We welcome that because we all have a common goal about ensuring safety,” said Eng.

Some riders say not all the stories on the T are nightmares. “The most recent time was for the Beanpot last winter and it was perfect,” said Eng.

The GM also told the Board they are making progress on staffing. They hired 1,000 new employees and next month they are streamlining the hiring process to bring more people on.

