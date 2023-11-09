MBTA GM to announce plan to remove speed restrictions on its tracks

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority is planning to remove speed restrictions on its tracks.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng and Chief Engineer Sam Zhou will present the “Rapid Transit Track Improvement Plan” for the remainder of this year and 2024 on Thursday morning at the agency’s “Safety, Health, & Environment” subcommittee meeting.

According to the MBTA, there are currently 190 restrictions across the Blue, Orange, Red, and Green lines.

Speed restrictions are in place because of track wear and tear or other problems. Speed restrictions are put in place to ensure rider safety.

No details of the plan have been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

