Mayor Wu to address Boston in first ‘State of the Schools’ tonight

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will deliver the city’s first-ever State of the Schools address tonight, outlining her vision for the future of Boston Public Schools amid ongoing challenges.

The event will be held at Josiah Quincy Upper School in Chinatown, which city leaders celebrated opening just last year. Many of those same leaders will return tonight to hear the mayor’s plans for the country’s oldest public school system.

Mayor Wu says she wants to make Boston Public Schools the first choice for Boston families. While she plans to set goals and expectations, there are plenty of hurdles to overcome.

There is still a lag in MCAS scores. Following the pandemic, chronic absenteeism continues to be an issue. And there is currently a facilities proposal for closures and mergers that would result in the reduction of 17 schools by 2030.

Wu says she wants to invite the entire city to “push forward progress for young people and families.”

The address begins at 7 p.m. and is expected to last about one hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

