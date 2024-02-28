Maynard Police ask public to avoid Brown Street after crash between truck and passenger vehicle

MAYNARD, Mass. — Maynard Police are asking the public to avoid the Brown Street area after a motor vehicle crash between a large truck and a passenger vehicle on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of 50 Brown St., police said in a social media post.

Police are on scene and diverting traffic. Debris could be seen across the roadway.

Damage could be seen to the front and left side of the passenger vehicle.

Details of any injuries were not immediately known.

Please avoid the area of 50 Brown St. for a motor vehicle crash. Police are on scene and diverting traffic in the immediate area. pic.twitter.com/kWpX36PXrq — Maynard Police Department (@MaynardPolice) February 28, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

