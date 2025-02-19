Mattapan MBTA line back to normal after flooding prompts raft rescues

MILTON, Mass. — The MBTA Mattapan line has returned to normal service after flooding prompted several ice rescues on Tuesday morning.

According to the Milton Fire Department, crews got a call around 8 a.m. about flooding in the area. Upon arrival, crews found a trolley trapped in the water up to four feet up in some places.

“You’d never thought you’d have to make an ice rescue off of a trolley before,” said Milton Fire Chief Chris Madden.

Seven people were rescued from the trolley and the flooding came from the Neponset River after an ice dam caused water to overflow its banks.

North Station commuters were also seeing delays and cancellations on Tuesday. Keolis warned of slowdowns on the Commuter Rail routes out of North Station due to equipment shortages.

Mike O’Brien, like many, is looking forward to spring. That’s when his job as a Duckboat tour guide starts up again.

“I’m done with this,” he said. “This is the coldest it’s been in, I would say, three years.”

The cold weather is set to last through the end of the week, for the full forecast, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

