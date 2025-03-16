Mattapan man indicted on 33-year-old cold case murder of Somerville mother

WOBURN, Mass. — A Mattapan man has been indicted by a Middlesex Grand Jury on the charge of first-degree murder for a 1992 murder.

Edward J. Watson, 65, is accused of killing Michelle Miller, a 29-year-old Somerville mother who disappeared in Cambridge back on July 28, 1992.

Miller was found two weeks later in a vacant basement of an apartment complex in a Central Square neighborhood. Miller was a former United States Army enlisted soldier and the mother of two children

The case had been unsolved for over 30 years until 2024, when District Attorney Ryan’s Cold Case Unit uncovered archived records of Miller’s abuse from her partner, Daniel J. Innis.

It was revealed that Watson was a part of a murder-for-hire plot that killed Miller on behalf of Innis.

Innis was sentenced to 15-20 years in state prison for an unrelated manslaughter charge in 1994 and died in 2012.

“Edward J. Watson allegedly took the life of Michelle Miller, a mother and a soldier, with calculated premeditation,” said District Attorney Ryan. “Following her disappearance, not even a missing persons report was filed with police. Despite this, Michelle Miller was not forgotten by our Office. For three decades, this defendant kept his alleged role in the victim’s death a secret. This indictment is the next step in ensuring accountability for his actions.”

Watson will be held without bail until further notice. The next date, in this case, is scheduled for April 16, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group