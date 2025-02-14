Massport proposes highest rideshare fee in country at Logan Airport

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Port Authority is proposing what would be the highest rideshare fee in the country at Logan Airport.

Massport currently charges ride apps a $3.25 fee for pickups or drop-offs at Logan, which hasn’t changed since 2019.

It’s considering raising those fees to $5.50 each way starting in July, and then raising them to $7.50 each starting in July 2027, reaching $15 for a roundtrip ride.

Orlando International Airport currently has the most expensive added fee for pickups at $7.

According to Massport, the fee increase would help pay for more electric vehicle chargers, the construction of a new garage at Terminal E, and some infrastructure upgrades.

“It’s already expensive enough as it is, especially at peak times. I think that’s just adding insult to injury,” said rider Gardner Bradlee.

Nearly 30% of the more than 43 million passengers that passed through Logan last year used ride-app services like Uber and Lyft.

The current fees are passed onto customers, and some drivers worry that tacking more onto that could steer people away.

“The economy is hard. People are getting low money,” said driver Ahmed Hussein. “If Massport is adding another charge, that’s crazy!”

Rideshare drop-off fees generated $15.6 million in revenue for Massport in fiscal year 2024 based on data from its annual financial report.

That’s up from $13.7 million the previous year.

“Logan is one of the only airports in the country that doesn’t allow curbside access for riders and drivers,” said Josh Gold, Senior Director of Policy & Communications at Uber.

Gold said the significant hike doesn’t offer better services for riders or drivers.

“They’re trying to do this without improving services,” he said. “We have to make sure riders and drivers know this is coming so they can express their concerns with the board.”

The proposal would also add a surcharge increase for taxi pick-ups at Logan from $2.25 to $5.50 by 2027.

Taxi drop-offs would continue to carry no fee.

Massport is expected to vote on the proposed fee increases at next month’s board meeting.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group