Massive response underway for large fire, gas leak at Nashua, NH mental health facility

NASHUA, NH — Police and firefighters responded to a New Hampshire mental health facility Monday afternoon for a large fire and a reported gas leak.

Video from the scene showed firefighters dousing one of the wooden buildings on the Greater Nashua Mental Health Center campus with water as the top floor burned.

Part of the roof can even be seen crumbling away.

According to Nasua police, the fire involves an active gas leak.

Police also asked residents and drivers to avoid the area around Amherst Street.

Active incident involving gas leak in the area of 440 Amherst Street. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) February 2, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

