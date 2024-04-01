Massive fire that claimed the life of a Carver man started in the kitchen

CARVER, Mass. — The fire that claimed the life of 69-year-old James Collins in Carver last month began in the kitchen, said Carver Fire Chief Craig Weston on Monday.

On March 20, the Carver Fire Department said they got a call for reports of a fire with a person trapped inside a home on Tremont Street around 11 p.m.

The department said crews were on the scene within three minutes of that call and upon entering the house they said they quickly found Collins on the first floor and removed him from the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person, who was identified as Collins’ nephew, was able to escape the flames and was transported to the hospital with burn injuries. He is expected to be OK.

Collins’ best friend, Randy St. Germain, said he had known the victim since he was just 8 years of age and that they loved riding motorcycles together. St. Germain also said he spoke to Collins the night before his death.

“On behalf of the Carver Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Collins’ loved ones,” said Chief Weston. “This was a very sad loss for his family and the community.”

Chief Weston announced Monday investigators determined that the fire began in the kitchen but identified multiple potential causes.

Because investigators could not exclude cooking equipment, lithium-ion batteries, or an event involving an electrical appliance – all of which were present in the area of origin – it will remain officially undetermined. Investigators found no evidence that the fire was intentionally set, however.

“About 80% of residential fires start in the kitchen,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “We don’t know exactly what caused this fire, but we know that you can reduce the risk of injury or worse with a practiced home escape plan. Make sure you and your family know two ways out of the house and two ways out of each room, if possible. If you’re on the ground floor, remember that one way out might be a window.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

