Massive fire tears through horse barn at Walpole farm

WALPOLE, Mass. — A massive fire tore through a horse barn at a farm in Walpole overnight.

Aerial video showed raging flames shooting through the roof of the barn on the property of the Mor Linn Farm on North Street.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any horses were in the barn when the fire broke out or if anyone was hurt.

The Walpole Police Department warned the public to stay away from the area while firefighters battled the blaze.

Boston 25 News is working to gather additional details on the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

