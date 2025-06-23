MassDOT completes second, final weekend of Newton, Weston lane closures

NEWTON/WESTON, Mass. — MassDOT has completed the second and final weekend of Newton, Weston lane closures.
The closures were part of the demolition of the I-90 bridge over the MBTA railroad in Newton and Weston.
Crews completed the second weekend of work from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 20, through 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 22.
All lane closures were lifted by 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Across both weekend closures, crews removed 332 cubic yards of concrete, installed 31 precast bridge units, and 205 cubic yards of rapid-set concrete.
85 workers were on site around the clock.
Crews will continue construction with the replacement of ramps A/B bridges over the Charles River, ramp G over ramps A/B, ramp G over the Hultman Aqueduct, ramp G over I-90, and the mainline I-90 bridges over I-95 and the Charles River.
This project is expected to reach substantial completion in 2028.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
