Massachusetts woman wins $1M on scratch ticket purchased at gas station

DUDLEY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently won $1 million on a scratch ticket she purchased at a gas station.

Anna Ceppetelli, of Dudley, chose the cash option on her “$15,000,000 Money Maker” prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Ceppetelli purchased her winning ticket at Xtra Mart at 465 East Main Street in Southbridge.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

