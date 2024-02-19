Massachusetts woman rescued after suffering serious injury while hiking in New Hampshire

WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman had to be rescued after she suffered a serious injury while hiking on a snowy mountain in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Rescue crews responding to a report of an injured hiker in Waterville Valley on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned the victim had been descending Welch Mountain when she suffered a lower leg injury that prevented her from being able to finish the hike, according to the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department.

The first rescuers reached the injured hiker at 2:45 p.m. She was identified as Elisabeth Campbell, 26, of Somerville.

Crews from the Waterville Valley Department of Public Safety, Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, and the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team assisted Fish and Game with the rescue operation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

