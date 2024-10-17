Massachusetts voters can begin casting ballots this weekend

Massachusetts — For Massachusetts voters who’d like to cast their ballots early, Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin has announced that starting Saturday, October 19, all those who’ve registered to vote and have not yet cast their ballot in-person can do just that.

A 14-day period, including weekends, will allow those to cast their in-person vote until November 1. Every community is required to provide a specific amount of hours for individuals to vote on the weekend.

Those who need to register to vote or update their address can do so until October 26, but if you visit an early voting location before the registration deadline, you can still register and vote at the same time.

“Early voting offers each voter the convenience of casting their ballot at a time that works for them,” Galvin said. “If you prefer to vote in person, this gives you that opportunity, even if Election Day is a busy day for you.”

Secretary Galvin also suggests to those who requested to do a mail-in ballot to return their ballot at an early voting station. “This allows you to hand your ballot directly to an election official, bypassing the mail and ensuring your ballot is submitted in time to be counted.”

To find an early voting location in your city or town, visit www.VoteInMA.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

