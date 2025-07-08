Massachusetts task force deploying members to support Texas flood victims

Massachusetts Task Force 1 announced Monday they’ll be deploying members to aid the victims of the deadly Texas flash floods.

A spokesperson for the task force said two team members as a part of the Incident Support Team will assist the residents of Texas.

It was not immediately clear what part of the state they will be deployed to or how long they will stay.

Texas Extreme Weather First responders carry out search and rescue operations near the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Monday, July 7, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Eli Hartman) (Eli Hartman/AP)

Late Monday afternoon, the death toll reached 104.

According to Kerr County officials, one of the hardest-hit counties, searchers found the bodies of 84 people, including 28 children.

Nineteen deaths were reported in Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Tom Green and Williamson counties, according to local officials.

Among those confirmed dead were 8-year-old sisters from Dallas who were at Camp Mystic and a former soccer coach and his wife who were staying at a riverfront home. Their daughters were still missing.

Texas Extreme Weather Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers load a recovered body into the back of a vehicle near the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Eli Hartman) (Eli Hartman/AP)

