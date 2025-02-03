Massachusetts schools announce delays after overnight snow falls across the Bay State

DEDHAM, Mass. — Schools across the state have announced delayed openings for Monday after snow fell across the state overnight, causing slick road conditions and travel delays.

Most of Massachusetts was predicted to see up to 3 inches of snow, while parts of the South Shore, South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands were expected to see a coating to 1 inch of snow.

The snow stopped falling before the sun came up.

When the snow moves out, temperatures will climb into the 40s.

