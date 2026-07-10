Massachusetts rises in CNBC’s top states for business ranking

BOSTON — Massachusetts has jumped 23 spots over the past two years as it continues to climb CNBC’s annual “America’s Top States for Business” ranking.

The state comes in at #1 for education nationwide and #1 for business in New England.

“Massachusetts continues to be a great place to live and do business with the best education system in the country, but we know that there is more work to do,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re going to keep working every day to lower costs like housing and health care, create good jobs, make it easier for businesses to start and grow here, make sure every child is getting an excellent education, and grow our global leadership in the innovation economy.”

Since taking office, Healey has prioritized lowering costs and increasing the state’s competitiveness.

Massachusetts led the country in GDP growth last year and has added 17,600 jobs since September.

The state’s economic momentum continues to attract investment and career growth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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