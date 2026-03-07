Massachusetts residents rally on Boston Common for ‘Stand Up for Science’ National Day of Action

Massachusetts residents rallied on the Boston Common on Saturday morning as part of the Stand Up For Science (SUFS) National Day of Action.

Protesters claim that the Trump administration is focusing on undoing decades of established climate and health science.

They say President Trump has cut $500 million in vaccine funding over the last six months, that more than 10,000 scientists have been purged from agencies by the Trump administration, and that there has been ongoing political interference and censorship of science.

They also cite skyrocketing health care costs for families due to the end of Obamacare subsidies.

“Science matters to Massachusetts, it matters for our health, it matters for our economy,” said Katie Blair, organizer of the event.

“I benefit so much from science, from vaccines, from medical advancements, from new environmental technologies, so I just think it’s important for everyone to come out and support science.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the MassGOP for a response on these claims against the Trump administration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

