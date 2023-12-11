Massachusetts residents favor these 5 Christmas movie

Mass. — Tis the season of sitting in front of the fire and watching Christmas movies and although there is a great debate about whether or not ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie, it’s not one of the most popular in Massachusetts.

A new study has crowned ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ as Massachusetts’s favorite Christmas movie.

CSGO gambling site CSGOLuck used Google Keyword Planner to analyze the number of searches for more than 180 Christmas movies to determine which ones are Massachusetts’s favorites.

The titles of each movie were combined with terms such as ‘buy,’ ‘blu ray,’ ‘Netflix,’ and ‘watch online,’ to cover the various ways people watch these movies.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is Massachusetts’s favorite Christmas movie, with an average of 6,036 monthly searches.

‘The Holiday’ is second, with 4,641 average monthly searches

‘Elf’ is third, with 3,174 average monthly searches.

“The holiday season brings with it many traditions, including the movies we watch at Christmas time,” said a CSCOluck spokesperson. It is fitting that It’s a Wonderful Life tops the list as Massachusetts’s favorite Christmas movie given that it is a mainstay of many people’s Christmas watchlist.

‘Little Women’ and ‘Bad Santa’ also ranked in the top 5.

