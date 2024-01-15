Massachusetts ranked among the worst states in America to drive in

BOSTON — It will come as no surprise to those who endure the nightmarish commutes and rumble through the evergrowing potholes, but a new study has named Massachusetts among the “worst states to drive in.”

The personal finance website WalletHub on Monday released its report on “2024′s Best & Worst States to Drive In,” after analyzing driving in 50 states across 31 key metrics including share of rush-hour traffic, auto repair shops per capita, average gas prices, auto maintenance costs, road quality, and car dealerships per capita.

“When people think about the costs associated with owning a vehicle, things like regular maintenance, insurance and gas typically come to mind. What many people don’t realize is that traffic congestion can also be extremely costly because of the amount of time it wastes, which is why the best states for driving tend to be sparsely populated,” WalletHub Analyst Cassandra Happe said in a statement. “Factors like safety and the quality of roads are key, too.”

The Bay State ranked well outside the best places for driving:

Overall rank for Massachusetts: 45th

40th – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

– Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion 15th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

– Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 38th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 49th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 44th – Road Quality

– Road Quality 17th – Car Dealerships per Capita

Only California, West Virginia, Delaware, Washington, and Hawaii ranked behind Massachusetts.

The worst states for driving ranked as follows:

41. Montana

42. Vermont

43. Rhode Island

44. Nevada

45. Massachusetts

46. California

47. West Virginia

48. Delaware

49. Washington

50. Hawaii

Iowa was named the best state in America for drivers, followed by Georgia, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Alabama.

