A Massachusetts native died in an avalanche while climbing Tibetan mountain

AUBURN, Mass — An Auburn native was declared deceased after an avalanche struck a Tibet mountain over the weekend, her family confirms.

Gina Marie Rzucidlo was declared deceased by the Chinese Authorities on Monday, according to her sister’s Facebook post.

The 45-year-old was climbing Shishapangma Mountain in Tibet to become the first American woman to climb the world’s 14 peaks above 8,000 meters when a tragedy struck, according to a GoFundMe set up by Gina’s friend.

The Associated Press reports “avalanches struck Tibet’s Mount Shishapangma on Saturday afternoon at 7,600 (about 25,000 ft) and 8,000 meters (about 26,000 ft) in altitude, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency.”

American mountaineer Anna Gutu and a Nepalese guide Mingmar Sherpa were confirmed dead on Sunday.

A total of 52 climbers from various countries including the U.S., Britain, Japan, and Italy were attempting to summit the mountain when the avalanches hit, the AP reported.

Activities on Shishapangma have since been suspended due to snow conditions.

Shishapangma is the 14th-highest mountain in the world, at over 26,335 feet above sea level.

Rzucidlo graduated from Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester in 1999, with an Associate in Science in Criminal Justice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group