Massachusetts man to retire, buy new home after winning $4M on $10 scratch ticket

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man plans to fund his retirement and purchase a new home after he recently won $4 million on a $10 scratch ticket he purchased on Cape Cod.

James Leonard, of Sandwich, chose the cash option on his “$4,000,000 Diamonds” prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,00, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Leonard told the Lottery that the day before his big win, he had stopped to get a tonic water and also bought two tickets, one of which was a $50 winner. When he went to get gas the next day, he cashed that ticket in and bought five more.

Leonard said he scratched the new batch of tickets while sitting in his easy chair at home and it was the fifth one that revealed his $4 million prize.

He purchased his winning ticket at Sam’s Food Store in Buzzards Bay. The store receives a $40,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

