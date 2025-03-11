Massachusetts man plans to buy a new boat after winning $1 million on scratch ticket

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man plans on buying a new boat, among other things, after winning big on a scratch ticket.

David Mulligan of Plymouth is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, , state lottery officials said Tuesday.

Mulligan and his grandson, Joseph, went to claim his prize at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters, lottery officials said. Mulligan opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes.

David Mulligan (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

The lucky winner said he plans to buy a new boat and spoil his grandson with the winnings, according to lottery officials.

He purchased his winning ticket at Mobil at 109 Court St. in Plymouth.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group