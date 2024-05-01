Massachusetts man indicted for manslaughter in overdose death of his toddler, DA says

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was indicted Wednesday on a manslaughter charge in the death of his 2-year-old son after methadone was detected in the toddler’s system, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced.

Donald Humes, 32, of Onset, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges in connection with “a lengthy and in-depth investigation” into the 2022 death of his son Cameron Humee, said Cruz.

On April 24, 2022, Wareham Police received a 911 call from Humes, stating that his son, Cameron, was unresponsive and not breathing. Cruz said that officers responding to the home on Waban Avenue located the unresponsive toddler and began performing life-saving procedures. Cameron was transported to Tobey Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Chief Medical Examiner determined that the child’s cause of death was acute methadone intoxication.

Humes will be arraigned, on one count of manslaughter charge and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child charge, at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

