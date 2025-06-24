Massachusetts man charged with speeding over 100 mph in New Hampshire

NEW HAMSPHIRE — A Massachusetts driver was arrested in New Hampshire for driving 134 mph on the highway.

According to New Hampshire state police, on Saturday, June 21, around 7:15 a.m., officers received a call reporting several sports cars traveling northbound on I-293 at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after, a Trooper in the State Police aircraft observed the cars traveling through the Hooksett tolls. As the cars approached the rest area, one of them sped up rapidly, passing several other vehicles.

The Trooper in the aircraft observed the car, a white 2016 BMW, driving at 134 mph. The Trooper continued to observe the vehicle.

A trooper on the ground spotted the BMW and arrested Robert W. Low, 32, of Webster, Mass.

Low was arrested on a charge of reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Troopers also conducted a traffic enforcement initiative on Interstate 93 northbound in Bow. Over three hours, Troopers in the State Police aircraft observed 34 motor vehicle violations. Of these violations, 20 drivers were observed traveling 90 mph or faster, and three drivers were observed driving recklessly at 100 mph or faster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

