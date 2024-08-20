Massachusetts man to buy new car after winning $1 million lottery prize

SALEM, Mass. — Michael Pereira’s car recently conked out.

Now, he plans to buy a new one, after winning a $1 million lottery prize on a scratch ticket.

Pereira, a Salem resident, won the $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Mayhem” instant ticket game.

He opted to receive his prize as a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.

Pereira purchased his winning ticket at Salem 7 Food Store at 126 North St. in Salem.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

