Massachusetts man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

Mass. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for his alleged role in storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Daniel Tocci, of Amherst, MA, was taken into custody on Wednesday, making him the 32nd person arrested in the January 6 probe from the area of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island.

An affidavit alleges that Tocci joined a crowd attending a rally in Washington, D.C. carrying a large stick while near the Washington Monument.

Tocci made his way to the U.S. Capitol and around 2:25 p.m. ascended a staircase on the northwest side of the Capitol building, according to the paperwork filed in the United States District Court.

Documents, photos, and videos also show that Tocci spent 90 minutes on restricted grounds, including four minutes inside the capitol building.

A photo of Tocci outside the capitol building shows him holding a broken piece of a window shutter.

Tocci is facing several charges including destruction of government property and disorderly conduct.

He was taken into custody without incident and the criminal complaint outlining the charges he is facing is attached.

#BREAKING: Today, #FBI Boston special agents arrested Daniel Tocci of Amherst, MA, for his alleged actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on 1/6/21, bringing the total # of people we've arrested from our area of responsibility, which includes ME, MA, NH, & RI, to 32. — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) November 29, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

