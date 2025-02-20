Massachusetts man arrested for child pornography, US Attorney says

BOSTON — A Paxton man has been arrested for child pornography, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

Barry Ward, 32, has been charged with reproduction of child sexual abuse material, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Ward was arrested on Feb. 14 after investigators searched his home, Foley said. He was held following an initial appearance in federal court in Worcester.

According to the charging document, in October 2024, investigators identified Ward as a member in a Kik Messenger group used “for sharing and discussing incestuous activities to include those involving minors.”

In private messages with undercover law enforcement, Ward allegedly stated he had a “private group” with other users “who discussed the sexual abuse and exploitation of children,” prosecutors said.

Anyone who has questions, concerns or information regarding this case is urged to call 617-748-3274.

If convicted on the charge of reproduction of child sexual abuse material, Ward faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

