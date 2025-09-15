Massachusetts Institute of Technology investigating after hateful imagery found on campus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is investigating hateful messages and images that appeared on campus over the past week, which the school’s president says were disturbing and promoted violence.

The investigation comes in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah last week, although MIT President Sally Kornbluth clarified that the messages are not connected to the shooting.

“Such corrosive incidents have become commonplace in our society, and they can invite violence. Together, we must make sure they have no place at MIT,” Kornbluth said in a statement.

MIT promptly took action to remove the hateful messages and ensure students feel safe and welcomed on campus. In two cases, hand-drawn swastikas and a sign wishing violence on a conservative non-profit were discovered.

Boston 25 News spoke with Archie Gottesman, the co-founder of JewBelong, a non-profit organization raising awareness about the rise in anti-Semitism, particularly on college campuses. The group has been advocating for universities like MIT and Harvard to take anti-Semitic incidents seriously.

Gottesman emphasized the need for proactive measures, including discussions and educational efforts by professors, to address the issue of swastikas and other hateful symbols appearing on campuses.

“There’s gonna be swastikas again. This is what is happening on the campuses right now, so to be like really proactive about it, to speak about it, to have professors speak about it,” Gottesman said.

MIT says it’s committed to finding those responsible for spreading these hateful messages and ensuring they are disciplined, reinforcing the institution’s stance against violence and hate.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group