Health officials announce 1st confirmed measles case in Mass. resident since 2020

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Thursday announced the state’s first confirmed case of measles since 2020.

An adult resident from Worcester County who recently traveled internationally was diagnosed with measles in early July, according to health officials.

People who may have been exposed to measles from this case have already been contacted and provided appropriate public health recommendations.

“Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease, which has increased worldwide, including here in the United States and neighboring states in New England,” Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said in a statement. “Cases of measles have been reported in 30 states since the beginning of last year, mostly in people and communities who are unvaccinated. Vaccination is the best way to protect against measles.”

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of July 11, a total of 167 measles cases have been reported across the United States in 2024. The majority were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status, officials noted.

Massachusetts health officials are now urging anyone who doesn’t know their measles immunization status to contact their healthcare provider to get vaccinated with at least one dose of the MMR vaccine.

Last week, health officials announced a measles case linked to international travel involving a New Hampshire resident.

In late June, Massachusetts alerted residents of a visitor infected with measles who traveled through Boston to Amsterdam using public transportation.

