Massachusetts’ head of elementary and secondary education to step down in March

BOSTON — The Bay State’s Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner will step down next month after six years on the job, he announced Thursday.

Commissioner Jeffrey Riley says he will depart the position in March with a sense of pride after working for Massachusetts’ grade-school kids for over three decades.

“From an early age, my parents instilled in me the belief that anyone can do anything in this country if they just worked hard enough. I came to realize, however, that only works if all kids start in the same place,” Riley said. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to work on behalf of the students, teachers, and families of the Commonwealth. I am very grateful for the opportunity and proud of what our team at DESE has accomplished.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Riley spearheaded the charge to put a timeline on ending remote and hybrid learning and safely put children back to school.

“We’re grateful for Commissioner Riley’s leadership to make sure Massachusetts continues to have the greatest schools in the country and to support our incredible students and educators every step of the way, particularly through the challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We thank him for his years of service for the people of Massachusetts and wish him the very best in this new chapter.”

Riley began his teaching career as at a Baltimore middle school before servicing Boston and Lawrence.

“Commissioner Riley led DESE through a transformative period, overcoming unprecedented challenges and working hard to ensure that every student in Massachusetts receives a high-quality education,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Governor Healey and I have appreciated his partnership throughout the first year of our administration and thank him for his leadership on behalf of the people of Massachusetts.”

The DESE says Riley will recommend Deputy Commissioner Russell Johnston to serve as the Acting Commissioner. Riley will still serve as an advisor through the end of the school year in order to help support the transition.

