SALEM, N.H. — A 22-year-old driver from Massachusetts suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on Interstate 93 in Salem late Wednesday night, state police said Thursday.

Fredi Lopez De Leon of Lawrence, Massachusetts was flown to a Boston hospital following the crash on I-93 south, state police said. His condition was not known on Thursday.

At approximately 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the area of mile marker 1.4 for a report of a crash involving serious injuries.

When they arrived, troopers found a vehicle that had left the road and was split in half after striking several trees, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a white 2016 Lexus IS-300 driven by Lopez De Leon, was traveling north at a high rate of speed when it left the road and traveled toward the tree line, state police said.

Massachusetts driver flown to hospital after crash on I-93 in New Hampshire, state police say (New Hampshire State Police)

Fire crews extracted Lopez De Leon from the vehicle before rushing him to the Salem High School field complex, state police said. He was then flown by medical helicopter to Boston.

Salem Police and Fire and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation responded to assist state police.

Authorities closed a travel lane for approximately two hours while investigators were on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information for investigators is urged to call Trooper Matthew Howe at 603-451-9588.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

